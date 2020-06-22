Efficiency

One of the Smartest Note-Taking Apps Around Is Just $13

If you take a lot of notes, a note-taking app like Notebag can help.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you're likely taking notes all day long. Jotting down ideas for your company, notes from conversations with consultants and employees, meeting minutes, and more — accessible information is power to an entrepreneur. However, most note-taking apps are disorganized and difficult to use. Notebag saw that problem and came up with an innovative solution.

Notebag was named a #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt because it takes a seemingly banal problem and gives it a revolutionary solution. This app aims to be an efficient day-to-day companion for all of your note-taking needs. It's completely navigable by keyboard and jam-packed with useful features for gathering, organizing, and resurfacing your ideas whenever you need. You don't need to jump between apps or search myriad individual notes to find some info you wrote down last week. Just search all of your notes in an instant.

Taking new notes is easy, too. With a global shortcut, Notebag lets you type without disrupting your train of thought. You can format your notes with different text styles, in lists, and much more so your information is tracked the way you want it to be. You can even link your notes, categorize them, and get instant previews in real-time. It's the easiest way to take notes on virtually everything without juggling any cumbersome apps or disorganized systems. Just type and your notes appear right there for you.

No matter what you need to take notes on, Notebag makes it easy by being completely keyboard-compatible. Right now, you can save 23 percent off Notebag when you get it for just $12.99.

