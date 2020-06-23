This Canadian Startup Is Creating Breathable Masks That Seal Tight to Your Face

June 23, 2020 3 min read

Long before state-instituted mask mandates, Canadian company O2 Industries was perfecting the science of the anti-pollution mask.

In fact, their premier product, O2 Curve, is the result of years of research and development and has little in common with the cloth masks being manufactured as side projects by clothing companies today. O2 Canada has been designing masks for six years, helping people who live in polluted areas, work in dusty or moldy environments, or have pre-existing respiratory concerns breathe easy. Literally. The O2 Curve has a unique performance-oriented modular design that creates a tight seal on your face while remaining breathable, compact, and attractive.

Fast forward to today, when obviously the demand for face masks has skyrocketed amongst the general population. And although your cloth mask may be doing the trick when it comes to quick trips to the grocery store, you may want to reconsider a more serious option for the coming months. Think on this: do you really want to wear an uncomfortable mask for hours on end when you return to the office? We're talking long meetings with your team or even social gatherings with clients.

And even apart from the comfort and breathability delivered by the O2 Curve, it's also extremely effective at protecting you from inhaling bacteria and germs. After all, it was designed specifically to protect people against pollutants. While a cloth mask helps prevent you from transmitting the disease to others, this mask also works in the reverse. Of course, O2 Industries does not guarantee you won't contract coronavirus while wearing it, but it is a night-and-day better alternative to what you're likely using now. Here's how it works:

The front shell is designed to optimize protection and airflow while the ergonomic medical-grade silicone seals fit most shapes and work around facial hair. Two kinds of adjustable straps give it more versatility - the sport strap can be used for more vigorous activities, while the ear loop strap leaves hairstyles in place. After the initial investment, O2 Curve's electrostatic filters are cheap and have minimal environmental waste impact. They are charged with pockets of both negative and positive ions, attracting, trapping, and neutralizing particles that are 0.1 microns or larger. This makes the filters extremely efficient and, based on average usage, one filter can last up to two weeks.

The modular design of the O2 Curve also makes it easy to accessorize your mask. You can pick between a variety of shell colors and designs to maintain your style even when you're wearing a mask. The O2 Curve is designed for everyday professionals and is made to fit like a glove. Given that wearing masks in public is our reality for the foreseeable future, it may be worth giving their offerings a closer look.