GrabMart Expands Into 'Instant Retail'

June 22, 2020 2 min read

GrabMart—the grocery delivery service by Grab—announced on Monday that it has expanded into ‘Instant Retail’. This will help Malaysian retailers serve customers at home with safe and instant delivery amid the ongoing pandemic.

The company believes that apart from helping the Malaysian government's PENJANA—an economic recovery plan to help businesses recover from the impact of coronavirus impact—it will now support retail businesses move forward in the ‘new normal’.

“While we saw a clear uplift to safe, instant deliveries for food, drinks, snacks and other essential goods via GrabFood, GrabMart and especially ‘Pasar’ on GrabMart, we see a new challenge for retailers. The ‘new normal’ will potentially affect retailers who traditionally rely on high foot traffic and walk-ins—from health and beauty retailers, toys, gifts and stationery shops to florists. This is a gap where we believe GrabMart is able to step in and address, while helping to make the government’s upcoming Shop Malaysia Online initiative a success” said Sean Goh, managing director of Grab Malaysia in a statement.

GrabMart is Grab’s latest service launched in November last year and has since expanded beyond Klang Valley to other cities such as Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Ipoh, Melaka and Penang.

GrabMart aims to provide instant ‘safe’ delivery with the help of its vast network of 12,000 delivery partners present across the country.

According to Goh, the company has recorded a consistently high level of service with deliveries typically under 30 minutes for as low as 5 Malaysian ringgits. Apart from this the homegrown company will help retailers by leveraging their existing network to serve a large community and increase their sales per store.

Retailers will also be able to reward their customers with GrabRewards points, while gaining access to in-depth insights on customers’ brand engagement and product preferences.

According to Goh, as customers are spending more time at home and expect faster and safer services, it is not sustainable for businesses to expand their retail presence to meet customer’s demand.

“Together, we can realize our nation’s vision for a more robust digital economy as businesses adjust seamlessly to the new norm,” he further added.