15 Entrepreneurs Under 30 to Watch Out For

Most of us have dreamed of becoming entrepreneurs at one point or another, but very few of us dare to quit a stable job and forsake a regular paycheck in favor of the uncertainty that running your own business entails. As an entrepreneur myself, I believe that it's a lifestyle full of risks that can also lead to a life rich with rewards. Statistics show that in the uncertainty of the current economic climate, more and more young people are turning to ecommerce and entrepreneurship. Young people often have a natural flair for entrepreneurship because they are adaptable, optimistic, forward-thinking and tenacious.

I recently interviewed 15 such entrepreneurs under 30, each of whom has made a mark at a young age and is relentlessly working on their goals amidst all the chaos going on in the world.

Alex Jay

Jay is the founder of Ezay Automation, which helps eommerce stores scale to six- and seven-figures. In Jay's view, "Being an entrepreneur is about having the ability to help others. It can create freedom. You create jobs, and you create opportunities, you can change the world."

But Jay also warns that if you snooze, you lose, sharing that his company registered exponential growth this year, despite prevailing economic volatility.

Anthony Anane Agyeman

As a man of many talents and many companies, Anthony Anane Agyeman believes that "the only plus to this whole pandemic is that it has forced every single person to buy online." As a social media expert and founder of Multi Marketing Wizards, Agyeman shares that one of the true, core strengths of any entrepreneur is to simply listen and watch.

"Often, success is found by learning from someone who has already done what you want to do," he explains, adding that he's succeeded from a young age due to his willingness to adapt as early as possible.

Francis Volpe

The co-founder of Y Not You Media offers that, "Entrepreneurship means the ability to chase what you're passionate about while making an impact on those around you. Many individuals are going to question you and doubt you, but you need to continue to believe in what you're doing. You have to be your biggest supporter."

Volpe and his team did six figures in six months last year, reaching that same magic figure within the first three months of 2020. He credits his success to "the ability to cancel out negativity and doubts others may have and just continue to move forward, all while having a team and business partners that make the journey of growing a business enjoyable in every way."

Omar Bawa and Taha Bawa

Goodwall cofounders and Forbes 30 Under 30 social entrepreneurs, Omar and Taha Bawa created a unique professional-development network and positive community for the next generation to connect and become better together. For Omar, "Building a company is a marathon with a moving finish line that will challenge you with every step. Like a relay, you need the right team to win." Taha, a WEF Global Shaper, adds that "while the journey is filled with obstacles and requires grit and sacrifices, creating meaningful value with a mission that matters is truly rewarding and fulfilling."

Chris Cozzolino

As the cofounder of renowned digital-marketing agency and lead-generation platform Uptown Creation, Cozzolino has already proved his worth as an entrepreneur even though his journey is just beginning. Chris is creating valuable video content and helping businesses to generate leads via Instagram and LinkedIn. He's shared pro tips and quick hacks to produce quickest ROI.

Yet ask him what the secret to his success is, and he'll stress that it's pretty simple: "Entrepreneurship to me is nothing more than the combination of problem-solving, innovation and execution. If something in the world can be better, entrepreneurs will figure out how to fill the gap."

Tyler Kowalske, Woody Mooers and Thomas Beckham

These three Outpost (formerly known as Nectris Labs) share that their company has tripled in size and is constantly expanding and bringing on new clients as businesses are transitioning to social media and digital marketing. Tyler states that entrepreneurs need to understand that, "Not every business venture will be a success, but don't be afraid of failure. It only takes one successful business to change your life completely."

Woody believes that "clear goals, a true understanding of sacrifice and a willingness to be uncomfortable" are what set entrepreneurs apart. According to Thomas, many people fail at being entrepreneurs because they become "far too attached to their initial vision of what the company is supposed to be." As he explains, "You need to constantly adjust your product or service as the time demands and until it fits what the market needs and is willing to pay for."

Hayley Leibson

With an aim to create networking opportunities for professionals, Hayley Leibson cofounded Lunchclub, an invite-only AI-driven service that makes in-person lunch and coffee meetings happen. "I've spent my entire career in consumer technology. I love building community and writing about products, services and businesses I believe in," shares the young serial entrepreneur and top tech influencer.

Before Lunchclub, Hayley founded Lady in Tech, an award-winning tech lifestyle community and blog, and it will be exciting to watch what this serial entrepreneur has in store next as times continue to change.

Zain Kheraj and Farhaz Kheraj

The pandemic has made sports enthusiasts shift online, and sports-consulting platform TrustMySystem is advocating 100 percent transparency in its sports-handicapping service. Esports are on fire, and TrustMySystem has gained a lot of followers and clientele over the past few months. Chief Financial Officer Zain Kheraj believes there's never been a better time than right now to be an entrepreneur, explaining, "The biggest danger to an entrepreneur is complacency. You need to get into the habit of exploiting any situation to your advantage. During these times, stay focused, adapt and invest in yourself, and you will accomplish anything you set your mind to."

CEO Farhaz Kheraj adds, "Look at Michael Jordan. It didn't happen for him overnight. He spent hours practicing. I personally continued to show up day after day no matter the odds because I knew the more work I'll put in, the more I'd get out."

Sashin Govender

Before you embark on your entrepreneurial journey, ask yourself this: Are you willing to work the clock from eight to faint? Because if the answer is no, the man behind the web series The Millionaire Student, Sashin Govender, believes you might as well quit now.

Having accrued $1 billion in sales in his career, the speaker and best-selling author is helping the masses during these testing times with free webinars on social media platforms on how to build direct-sales business.

As the founder of a multitude of successful , Govender believes there's an endless amount of success waiting out there for you, but you've got to be willing to "pay the price until eventually, the price pays you."

Ksaveras Jancauskas

Top social media strategist Ksaveras Jancauskas firmly believes that entrepreneurs must eliminate distractions during these uncertain times and focus on their goal in order to succeed. Ksaveras accelerated his revenue four-fold over the last three months, simultaneously increasing profit margins by 30 percent.

The IG CEO executive opines that once you achieve your business goals, you get the freedom to do whatever you want without worrying about expenses. "Motivation and hype will not help you to achieve your goals," he advises. "Only patience and work will do that. Being consistent in your work and having a routine will put you above 95 percent of entrepreneurs."

John Zhang

After launching Luxari, a real estate startup that helped wealthy international college students in Manhattan rent, buy and sell condos, serial entrepreneur John Zhang wanted to create something bigger for his client base. He's gearing up for his second venture, WealthGap, a robo-advisory hedge-fund startup aimed at exploring the untapped market of wealthy kids to help manage their investment portfolios. When asked what makes WealthGap different from the current hedge-fund platforms, Zhang shared, "I offer my clients hedge-fund quality portfolios for a fraction of what hedge funds charge. They don't need $10 million to invest with the most elite hedge funds on Wall Street, and they can invest in a similar portfolio with just $5,000."

Now the only question is: What will you create next?