Get Stoned

Zet Stone Gardens from Sarut NYC

January 1, 2001 1 min read

January 2001

Seeking to attain illumination right at your desk? Interested in inner calm? Just enjoy playing in the sand? Well, Sarut NYC has the sandbox for you. Inspired by the rock garden at Ryoan-ji in Kyoto, Japan, Zen Stone Gardens provide hours of rejuvenating entertainment. Gently rake squiggles and circles into the sand-let spontaneity be your guide in constructing your own soothing landscape. Zen Gardens come with a collection of stones and a wooden raking tool. Prices start at $25. Call (877) 954-6669 for full enlightenment.