Ain't It Grand?

Jeep Bicycles' Grand Cherokee Classic

January 1, 2001 1 min read

The holidays are over, and you're feeling a little guilty about that tin of Grandma's fudge you just polished off. Looking for a way to get active? How about Jeep Bicycles' Grand Cherokee Classic? This two-wheel SUV sports an 18-inch aluminum frame, DNM dual-crown suspension fork, an adjustable rear shock and enough extra goodies to really get you going. Fit for any terrain, the Classic also offers a Shimano XT four-arm crankset and disc brakes. As for the $2,200 price tag . . . isn't your physical well-being worth it? Check out www.jeepbikes.com for details.