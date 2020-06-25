This App Is Like Peloton and Headspace in One — And It's Just $29

June 25, 2020 2 min read

nearly two-thirds of employees in the U.S. are dealing with . According to a 2018 Gallup survey, 23 percent of workers feel burned out more often than not. An additional 44 percent experience burnout from time to time. With the unemployment rate up, offices closed, and people forced to dip into their savings to survive, it's safe to assume stress levels are fairly high right now, too.

No matter where you are on the stress spectrum, one thing is for sure: all of us could use a little break. Even if you can't work a vacation into your schedule, instituting a mindfulness routine can help mitigate stress and burnout associated with the modern workforce. YFM can help you accomplish that goal.

YFM stands for Yoga, Fitness, and Mindfulness, the three pillars of this app that is designed to help you exercise your mind as well as your body to keep both healthy and strong. Through daily exercises, accessible yoga instruction, and simple meditation and breathing techniques, YFM helps you build strength, improve flexibility, reduce stress, and commit to your own health and wellness. YFM's programs range from yoga to kickboxing, allowing you to be as active or laidback as you want depending on the day. There are weight-loss classes focusing on HIIT, yoga flow, and bodyweight-based workouts, muscle toning classes, and much more.

YFM currently has hundreds of videos on yoga, fitness, and mindfulness exercises and they continue to add more regularly so you never run out of content.

Avoid the stress and burnout of modern working life. Get a lifetime subscription to YFM for just $29.99 today. Other similar apps will cost you that each month, so definitely give this app a try while it's on sale.