5 Ways To Engage Employees During Work From Home

Employee engagement has been becoming the talk of the town across various organizations. During the current pandemic, many employees have become accustomed to working from home setting. It is, therefore, important for companies to ensure that they keep motivating their employees with various campaigns and programmes. Here are a few ways to engage.

Online virtual games

Organizing games and quizzes have proven to create active participation rather than a passive immersion. Conducting games and quizzes online isn't that difficult. All you need is a PC/laptop/mobile with reasonable Internet speed. Next, divide the teams into intra-departments or inter-departments. The activity can commence with games such as crossword or chess coupled with quizzes related to employees' specialization. Such initiatives in organizations strengthen the collaboration within teams, help co-workers to know each other and build motivation and enthusiasm.

Health and wellness

In the COVID times, the health and wellness of the employees have become the top priority for companies. With the help of online video conferencing software, a group yoga session or a mindfulness series can be organized online to foster mental peace. Additionally, virtual health challenges such as pushups, sit-ups and planks will ensure that organizations flourish with a healthy workforce.

Recognition and awards

Nothing can be more motivational and encouraging than appreciating the work of your colleagues since their joining. Adjusting to the home setting can be a bit of a hassle, which is why it imperative to reward people for specific actions. A personalized message or a virtual gift card expressing gratitude for the work they have been accomplishing can make them feel happier and fulfilled.

Communication

Effective communication within the organization is the need of an hour. Informing employees about their duty and responsibilities in times like these can help companies meet their strategic goals. Proactive, clear and impactful, and two-tone communication can make employees feel that their ideas are valued and that they are a pivotal part of the organization.

Upskilling and reskilling

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought in a new paradigm—digital workforce. Corporates across the various sectors are getting used to this new norm and are spending ample time in identifying the solutions to bridge the skill gaps in employees. One way could be providing bite-sized learning material to the employees. A lot of e-learning platforms have paid and free courses that employees can take to get skilled. Further, employers should encourage social learning, where employees can share their experiences and support each other.