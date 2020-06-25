Leadership lessons

Free Webinar | July 14: Waze CEO Shares Roadmap from Startup to Global Phenomenon

Join us as we delve into practical leadership advice and the challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs in today's landscape.
Image credit: Noam Bardin / Waze

2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you have ever wondered how a startup becomes a global phenom and gets acquired by one of the world's biggest brands, you won't want to miss this one. This leadership series is hosted by Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar as he sits down virtually for a fireside chat with Noam Bardin, CEO of Waze -- the world's largest crowdsourced navigation app (acquired by Google for nearly $1B in 2013). This "If You Knew Then..." conversation will delve into practical leadership advice, personal life philosophies and guiding principles, and the challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs in today's landscape. 

Other topics that will be covered include:

  • The keys to getting acquired by one of the world's biggest tech titans
  • Going from 0 to 60 while keeping your culture DNA
  • How to steer an engaged community of users & manage crowdsourced data
  • Best practices for driving mobile app revenue 
  • Innovation and the future of transportation

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Under his leadership, the online platform has accumulated more than 10 million employee ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies to become one of the most trusted third party resources for workplace and salary data since launching in 2016.

Noam Bardin has served as CEO of Waze, since March 2009, building the company to become one of the world's most talked-about startups through its acquisition by Google in June 2013. Noam continues to lead the global Waze team within Google to help Wazers around the world enjoy faster, safer drives, and launched Waze Carpool to enable drivers and riders to work together to end traffic. 

