COVID-19

This Temperature-Checking Kiosk Can Help You Safely Reopen Your Business

It helps make screening guests for illness easier.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Temperature-Checking Kiosk Can Help You Safely Reopen Your Business
Image credit: Supearior

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most of the U.S. has entered the reopening phases that allow most nonessential businesses to reopen. However, for small businesses, there's still a lot to lose. There are heavy restrictions at restaurants, salons, and other stores, and a positive COVID-19 test could set you back even further. If you want to reopen your small business safely, it's necessary to take some precautions. The Supearior™ Automated Temperature Screening Kiosk (ATSK) can play a part in helping you avoid any costly closing orders by ensuring that your staff and customers are fully healthy.

Requiring face masks and checking temperatures are two of the most important steps you can take to ensure everyone's safety when you reopen. The Supearior™ ATSK helps eliminate labor costs by replacing a dedicated temperature screener with a stationary kiosk that can quickly check people for fever in as little as one second. The company says it provides a temperature reading via IR scanning with 99.7 percent accuracy, alerting you immediately if somebody is showing signs of fever. Plus, by having the remote kiosk in place, it lessens the chance of your employees coming in direct contact with sick people, helping to prevent the spread of viruses to incoming guests and employees. Check it out:

The Supearior™ ATSK also has the ability to deny access to a door or gate if someone isn't wearing a face mask. With facial recognition technology, it can store up to 30,000 faces, creating a database of people who previously attempted to enter the premises without a mask or recently had a fever. All that storage can also be a valuable resource for contact tracing efforts.

Take the necessary steps to reopen your business safely and reassure your community that you have their health in mind. Get on of these Supearior™ Automated Temperature Screening Kiosk options: 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

COVID-19

Protect Yourself From Bacteria and Viruses with This Comfortable, Form-Fitting Mask

COVID-19

This Canadian Startup Is Creating Breathable Masks That Seal Tight to Your Face

COVID-19

10 Steps to Protecting Your Business, Your Employees and Yourself During the COVID-19 Crisis