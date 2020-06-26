This Temperature-Checking Kiosk Can Help You Safely Reopen Your Business

June 26, 2020 2 min read

Most of the U.S. has entered the reopening phases that allow most nonessential businesses to . However, for small businesses, there's still a lot to lose. There are heavy restrictions at restaurants, salons, and other stores, and a positive test could set you back even further. If you want to reopen your small business safely, it's necessary to take some precautions. The Supearior™ Automated Temperature Screening Kiosk (ATSK) can play a part in helping you avoid any costly closing orders by ensuring that your staff and customers are fully healthy.

Requiring face masks and checking temperatures are two of the most important steps you can take to ensure everyone's safety when you reopen. The Supearior™ ATSK helps eliminate labor costs by replacing a dedicated temperature screener with a stationary kiosk that can quickly check people for fever in as little as one second. The company says it provides a temperature reading via IR scanning with 99.7 percent accuracy, alerting you immediately if somebody is showing signs of fever. Plus, by having the remote kiosk in place, it lessens the chance of your employees coming in direct contact with sick people, helping to prevent the spread of viruses to incoming guests and employees. Check it out:

The Supearior™ ATSK also has the ability to deny access to a door or gate if someone isn't wearing a face mask. With facial recognition , it can store up to 30,000 faces, creating a database of people who previously attempted to enter the premises without a mask or recently had a fever. All that storage can also be a valuable resource for contact tracing efforts.

Take the necessary steps to reopen your business safely and reassure your community that you have their health in mind. Get on of these Supearior™ Automated Temperature Screening Kiosk options: