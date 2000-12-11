Thought About Estate Planning? You Should.

Find out if you really need to and what steps you should take to start a plan.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A recent survey from Prudential Insurance Co. of America demonstrates the apparent notion that families whose incomes fall in the middle categories don't see the need for estate planning. Many individuals who don't consider themselves wealthy would be surprised at the total of their accumulated assets. Here's a quick exercise that can illustrate the need for estate planning:

  • Total your family savings.
  • Establish the market value of your home.
  • Determine the value of your IRAs, 401(k)s, or other qualified plans.
  • Total the value of any life insurance policies, including group policies offered by an employer.

If this totals $675,000 or more right now, there is a serious risk of estate tax liability. However, there are simple steps an individual or couple can take to protect their assets with a well-thought out estate plan.

For every family, there is a short list of steps that will help protect the family and provide peace of mind.

  • Execute a will.
  • Name a guardian for your minor children.
  • Review the beneficiaries on any IRA, qualified plan and any life insurance.
  • Complete a living will.
  • Get a health care power of attorney.
  • Create a durable power of attorney.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Steven Li Balances School and Business

Starting a Business

Want to Start a Business? Ask Yourself Why.

Starting a Business

Is Your Business Truly Inclusive? The $50 Billion Market That Apparel Makers Are Missing