It's Off To Work We Go

Three entrepreneurs respond to our question: Where are you <i>really</i> able to get work done?
Tara Malatesta, 28, founder/president of Prizm Communications, a Boston-based public relations/marketing/design and events company for rapid-growth and high-tech companies

I try to go to different locations to energize my creativity. That can vary from eating lunch at a park to finding a different place to brainstorm. Whether I'm at a friend's house or doing something outdoors, different things will spark different ideas.

Hagai Yardeny, 29, the "bla man" (co-founder) of bla-bla.com, a New York City Internet network that provides technology, exposure and revenue for small niche Web sites

We're on the sixth floor, and there's an emergency exit/stairway that we use as our "conference room." There's no privacy elsewhere, so we go out there to smoke and get things done.

Tina Miletich, 34, founder of Girlzilla Inc., a New York City design/development firm

[When I worked from home,] I would meet clients at "Conference Room A," the fifth floor of ABC Carpets, where they have wooden tables and these little rooms you could use, and no one would bother you. During the summer, I'd have people meet me at "Conference Room B," near a pond where you can race miniature boats in Central Park.

