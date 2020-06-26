OPPO Launches Its Premium 5G Flagship Find X2 Pro In The UAE

June 26, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OPPO has announced the launch of its much-awaited flagship smartphone, Find X2 Pro, in the UAE in partnership with Etisalat.

Packed with the game-changing 5G technology, a pioneering camera system, and the most advanced screen in the industry, Find X2 Pro has been declared to be "an embodiment of design elegance that delivers OPPO’s industry-setting ultra-premium experience."

The coveted flagship was made available in its black ceramic model with 512GB ROM at Etisalat stores across the UAE and Etisalat website from June 18, 2020 for AED4,999.

The Find X2 Pro smartphone is powered by OPPO’s most powerful triple-camera system that adopts a Sony IMX689 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens.

With a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 chipset, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 3K QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen that is capable of displaying over one billion colors, and an innovative 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, the fastest charging technology in the industry, the OPPO Find X2 Pro has been designed to deliver a true flagship experience.

Related: Hands On: OPPO Reno 10x Zoom