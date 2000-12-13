Franchises

One Contact, All The Time

One-stop messaging services keep you in touch with everyone.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you constantly on the go? Are you looking for a way to consolidate the way people contact you? There are many reasons to look into a unified messaging system.

A site like virtualoffice LLC provides you with a service where your clients can send voice mail and faxes to your regular phone number. You can retrieve not just your voice mail but also your e-mail via touch-tone phone or the Internet. The virtualoffice system also eliminates the need to have a separate fax line along with offering several other convenient fax features. The service costs $24 per month and provides you with a cost-savings analysis on virtualoffice's site.

A site such as uReach.com lets you manage your calls, messages, calendar and contacts on the Web or by phone. You can also get a toll-free number for your calls. A new feature allows UReach members to access all the same services via a Web-enabled wireless phone. And believe it or not, this service is free!

You'll be hearing a lot more about unified messaging in the future. Why not take advantage of it today?

