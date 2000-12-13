GlobeNetix Announces Strategic Financing Program

<b></b>

December 13, 2000 2 min read

Houston-GlobeNetix, a NetStrategy company that offers B2B Internet franchising solutions, announced today a new strategic financing program aimed at high-level sales professionals. The program, dubbed JumpStart, is designed to attract key sales professionals by providing financing for the $25,000 initial franchise fee, thus reducing "out of pocket" cost of entry into the franchising community.

"GlobeNetix is a sales-driven organization, and we are looking for a limited number of top-notch sales professionals to seed the marketplace," says Ben Litalien, president of GlobeNetix. "We anticipate the sales volumes of JumpStart franchisees will be higher due to their background in professional selling, which will more than offset the financing cost. In essence, our JumpStart franchisees will create the market for our products and services."

GlobeNetix will begin offering the JumpStart program to existing franchise prospects through the end of the year, then will launch a 2-year marketing campaign throughout the United States, covering 30 major metropolitan areas.

GlobeNetix will offer one JumpStart franchise for every 20,000 businesses in each market, so, for example, in Houston, it will only offer five JumpStart franchises. "This creates the urgency for qualified prospects to act quickly, as they realize the window of opportunity is limited," Litalien says.

To qualify for the JumpStart program, a prospect must have a strong background in professional selling or specific computer/Internet selling experience. They must also be committed to the franchise business full time and live within one of the target markets. -Loudmouth Group