Fabindia Ropes In Former Indigo President Aditya Ghosh on Board of Directors

Premium clothing brand Fabindia has appointed the former Indigo airlines president Aditya Ghosh to the company’s board of directors. Aditya will be guiding the management teams with strategy and new initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Ghosh has served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and board member of several large consumer facing businesses, including OYO Hotels and Homes. Currently, he also sits on the Board of Directors of the non-profit institutional arbitration company Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre (NPAC).

Established in 1960, Fabindia is India’s largest retail platform for garments, fabrics, furnishings, jewellery, organic food and personal care products. The products are produced by artisans living largely in rural areas as part of its mandate to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities in rural parts of the country. The company has 327 stores across 118 cities in India and 14 international stores.

The 60-year-old company is gearing up to bring in sustainability initiatives and earth-friendly commerce for the post-Covid world. Ghosh will be assisting with strategy and growth in this direction.

“I am looking forward to engaging with a sense of purpose where we continue to build on the tremendous trust that the Fabindia family of brands enjoy and create a socially conscious business that makes a deep positive impact towards a healthier and more equal planet,” Ghosh said in a statement. He added that he has been a loyal customer and a fan of the brand for decades.

He is also one of the founders of The Ashoka University and Member Circle of Sponsors, where he is actively involved in leading the service excellence aspect. He is also serving on the board of advisors at Centre for Creative Leadership contributing to leadership development. Before taking up business roles, Ghosh practised law at J. Sagar Associates, followed by the general counsel at InterGlobe Enterprises. Ghosh is said to have keen interest in creating social impact in diversity, inclusion, education, women-led entrepreneurship and leadership development.