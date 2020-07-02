WhatsApp Gets Animated Stickers, QR Code; Improves Group Video Call Engagement

July 2, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Popular messaging app WhatsApp announced several new features that will be rolled out on Android, iOS, KaiOS, and Web versions of the chat app.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp, which has 2 billion users and continues to grow, has announced the arrival of animated stickers, QR codes, dark mode, among other important features.

In a statement released, the company said, “Since stickers are one of the fastest-growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive.”

The newer version of the app will have QR codes which will make it easier for users to add new contact. Users will now be able to scan other’s QR code to add them in contact instead of tapping numbers.

The update will also include the much-awaited dark mode for Whatsapp web and desktop. Knowing the implementation of restricted movement across the world, the company has made an improvement to its group video calls feature. With now up to eight people on a video call, WhatsApp has made it easier to focus on whoever one wants by letting press and hold to maximize a participant's video to full screen. The chat app has also added a video icon in group chats of eight or less, so one can easily start a group video call with a single tap.

Earlier in April, the company had increased the group call limit to eight participants.KaiOs (Linux) users can now utilize the popular feature to share status that disappears after 24 hours. These features are rolling out to users over the next few weeks, in the latest versions of WhatsApp.