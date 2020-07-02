WhatsApp

WhatsApp Gets Animated Stickers, QR Code; Improves Group Video Call Engagement

These features will be rolled out to users over the next few weeks, in the latest versions of WhatsApp
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
WhatsApp Gets Animated Stickers, QR Code; Improves Group Video Call Engagement
Image credit: WhatsApp

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Popular messaging app WhatsApp announced several new features that will be rolled out on Android, iOS, KaiOS, and Web versions of the chat app.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp, which has 2 billion users and continues to grow, has announced the arrival of animated stickers, QR codes, dark mode, among other important features.

In a statement released, the company said, “Since stickers are one of the fastest-growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive.”

The newer version of the app will have QR codes which will make it easier for users to add new contact. Users will now be able to scan other’s QR code to add them in contact instead of tapping numbers.

The update will also include the much-awaited dark mode for Whatsapp web and desktop. Knowing the implementation of restricted movement across the world, the company has made an improvement to its group video calls feature. With now up to eight people on a video call, WhatsApp has made it easier to focus on whoever one wants by letting press and hold to maximize a participant's video to full screen. The chat app has also added a video icon in group chats of eight or less, so one can easily start a group video call with a single tap.

Earlier in April, the company had increased the group call limit to eight participants.KaiOs (Linux) users can now utilize the popular feature to share status that disappears after 24 hours. These features are rolling out to users over the next few weeks, in the latest versions of WhatsApp.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

WhatsApp

How to Use WhatsApp

WhatsApp

The Business Case Of WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Amid Backlash For Breaches, Facebook, WhatsApp Turn To Supporting Indian Start-Ups