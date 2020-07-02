Apple Has Now Re-Closed 77 Stores

July 2, 2020 2 min read

UPDATE 7/2: Store closures have now increased to 77. As Reuters reports, Apple has taken the decision to close many more stores from today, including in its home state of California, as well as in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada and Oklahoma. All store employees will continue to be paid.

Original Story 6/26:

If you need a sign that the threat of coronavirus remains ever-present, look to Apple, which is having to re-close an increasing number of its stores across the U.S.

As Barron's reports, the total for Apple Store re-closures how now reached 32 after it was confirmed yesterday that 14 more are closing in Florida. They follow 11 closures last week in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, and seven stores closing in Houston. If you planned to visit an Apple Store in Florida this weekend, of the 18 available, only two now remain open to the public (Jacksonville and Sarasota), although there's no guarantee they will remain open for long.

Apple's official statement on the store re-closures is as follows: "Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas ... We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation, and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."