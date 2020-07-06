10 Tips to Stay Healthy During the Self-isolation Days of Covid19

July 6, 2020 6 min read

As India is taking strict measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, self-quarantine and the temporary lockdown of major establishments including the fitness facilities are presenting some unique challenges to people across the country. While they are sitting safely at home, the stress is taking a toll on their mental and physical health.

Moreover, with limited access to fresh foods, particularly in times when the immune system might need to fight back, individuals are ending up compromising on eating a healthy and varied diet. This may lead to increased consumption of highly processed foods, which tend to be high in fats, sugars, and salt. So, to help people stay healthy and physically active while at home during the lockdown, here are some tips you must consider right away:

Establish a routine emphasizing on healthy eating and exercise

In these times of uncertainty, it is absolutely normal to feel anxious, lethargic, and stressed. Maintaining a daily routine specifically for the quarantine days can help manage some of the stress. We can start by defining and sticking to regular meals 3 times a day along with planning the meals in advance. This will help in better controlling abrupt hunger pangs and also meet our daily nutrient requirements.

Taking unnecessary stress and sitting idle may urge us to binge-eat out of boredom. So, create a designated space for your workout at home and make use of the furniture to do home workouts once in a day. There are numerous fitness experts out there who are constantly posting their home workout videos on social media handles. Follow them and get started.

Eat immunity boosting foods

To fight this pandemic, the body must improve its natural defence system to maintain optimal health and it goes without saying that prevention is better than cure. Since, the medical fraternity has not yet come up with any cure for COVID 19, taking preventive measures is the best possible way to boost your immunity. There are numerous immunity-enhancing superfoods accessible these days that can be included in your diet. They are curcumin, spirulina, amla, etc. Although turmeric as a spice contains only around 3% curcumin, turmeric supplements can be taken for adequate intake of curcumin.

Eat a balanced and varied diet

Although, there are no foods or supplements that can immediately spike our immune system to prevent COVID-19, consuming a balanced diet can keep you healthy from within. A well-balanced diet basically comprises plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, plant and animal proteins, and healthy fats. It can be the best possible way to get the body all the essential nutrients it requires to maintain a normal immune function. Moreover, considering that we are less active during the quarantine days, consume food in small portions and refrain from foods that are high on fat sugar or salt. Also, limit alcohol intake.

Stay active at home - do household chores and cleaning

To avoid feeling lethargic and demotivated while sitting at home, gather yourself and take charge of doing all the household cleaning or chores, now that your house help is not there. This will add some kind of physical activity in your daily routine, benefiting both your body and mind. If you are working from home, take regular breaks in between by stretching and walking around the house or climbing up and down the staircase. You can also have dance sessions with your kids to keep them engaged during the lockdown.

Keep yourself hydrated

Staying hydrated is essential for health in general. Drink no less than 4 litres of water daily. However, for a further refreshing boost, you can add slices of lemon, cucumber, mint, orange slices or berries. You can also consume sugarfree drinks like lemon iced tea, fresh lime soda, fruit juices, coconut water, and more such healthier drink options to keep the body hydrated, especially during this heat.

Get enough sleep

A lack of sufficient sleep can negatively impact your health, both physically and mentally. It also messes up with the immune system, making the body incompetent to fight off infections. Since, you are in no rush to go somewhere during the lockdown days, aim to get at least 7-8 hours of quality sleep daily at night. Stress caused by the COVID-19 spread may have a negative impact on our sleep. So, try to improve your sleeping habits by establishing a sleep schedule for the weeknights. Avoid caffeine, alcohol intake, smoking, and screens before bedtime. Keeping the bedroom quiet, dark, and at a comfortable temperature. You can also try relaxation techniques such as meditation

Sanitize packaged items delivered at home

Even in self-isolation, outside items enter your home. Although cardboard packages pose a low risk of transmitting the virus, the deal is to avoid contact with the delivery guys. However, make sure to wash your hands and sanitize them thoroughly every time you make contact with them. This can help in mitigating the risk and assuage your fears

Practice good hygiene and especially safe food hygiene

Adopting simple hygiene measures can help in protecting you and your family’s health. Even during the lockdown, you might be stepping out to buy groceries and essential items or simply getting them delivered at home. Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose or mouth once you touch any object coming from outside. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. If you taking delivery of cooked food, transfer the food on a clean plate and dispose of the packet. Wash your hands thoroughly before eating.

Wash hands frequently

When outside, maintain a distance of at least 3 feet from people, because it’s the best line of defence. don't touch your face throughout the period while you are outside running errands. Once back home, wash your hands for at least 20-30 seconds in either hot or cold water. They both are equally effective at killing viruses as long as you use soap and do it the right way!

Restrict your screen time

With restricted outdoor movement, many of us might be relying on smartphones, smarts screens, or TV screens for entertainment in the form of watching an endless list of web series, movies, and watching varied types of content on social platforms. While they provide a temporary respite from the stress, spending an excessive amount of time in front of the screens can result in a lack of physical activity and may increase anxiety levels resulting in affecting the mental well-being. So limit the screen time and follow only the credible, trustworthy, and authorised sources for information and updates.