Free Webinar | July 21: The Recipe for Successful Leadership in a Rapidly Changing Market

July 8, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Businesses have either suffered or soared during the pandemic. If you want to hear from the CEO of a company that has thrived to become one of the most in-demand services during quarantine, mark your calendars. This C-suite series is hosted by Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar as he sits down for a virtual fireside chat with Linda Findley Kozlowski, CEO of (NYSE: APRN) -- the pioneer in healthy meal prep delivery service. The conversation will center around practical "If I Knew Then..." leadership advice, personal life philosophies and guiding principles, and the challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs in today's landscape.

Other topics that will be covered include:

The recipe for managing a public company with a spike in demand

How to scale as a business in a rapidly changing market

Key ingredients for risk-taking leadership

The measurement of great workplace culture, pre- and post-pandemic

Food waste and the future of

Register Now

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Under his leadership, the online platform has accumulated more than 10 million employee ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies to become one of the most trusted third party resources for workplace and salary data since launching in 2016.

Linda Findley Kozlowski is Blue Apron's President, CEO and a member of the company's Board of Directors. Before joining Blue Apron, Linda most recently served as COO of Etsy, Inc. where she held responsibilities for product, marketing and customer engagement and acquisition. Prior to Etsy, Linda spent three years at Evernote Corporation, most recently serving as COO, where she oversaw worldwide operations, managed cross-functional teams across seven countries and led the successful launch of the company’s multi-tier pricing strategy to drive accelerated revenue.