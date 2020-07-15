Get a Blueprint for Starting a Business in Just 12 Hours

July 15, 2020 2 min read

Not everybody has what it takes to be an entrepreneur. Having ingenuity and creativity is a great start — you have to have an idea, of course — but following through on your dreams is a lot more practically challenging. Getting your business up and running requires some expertise and elevated business acumen. If you're not sure how to start and scale your business, check out The Entrepreneur & Business Skills Bundle.

This nine-course bundle is designed to be a quick-hitter on some of the most important aspects of starting and growing a business. It's led by Sorin Constantin, an online entrepreneur working in the e-commerce and affiliate marketing spaces who has sold more than $500,000 in products and services over the past couple of years. In this 12-hour bundle, he'll teach you the skills he's learned to push his business to new heights.

You'll start out by defining buyer personas, understanding the customers that you will target with your product or service. From there, you'll explore some of the most tried-and-true entrepreneurial ventures in 2020, understanding how people have been able to become financially independent and start their own businesses from home. You'll discover what online resources you can use to build varying aspects of your business, from your sales and marketing teams to your branding and product design. Finally, you'll get an extensive look at product and project management, diving into Agile, Scrum, Kanban, and more methodologies that are changing the way businesses operate.

