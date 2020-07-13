Explore An Australian-Accredited Education With Murdoch University Dubai

July 13, 2020 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article has been published in partnership with Murdoch University Dubai. You can follow Murdoch University Dubai on social media on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Are you stagnated in your professional career? Looking to switch functions or industries by being a role model for others? Or just not sure about going back to ‘University’ for your executive education?

Murdoch University Dubai is a core branch campus of Murdoch University in Perth, Australia - one of the Top 100 Young Universities in the World. We offer internationally recognized Foundation, Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate degrees. All courses follow the same academic requirements as the courses offered in Australia, taught by highly qualified international lecturers. The degrees awarded are issued from Australia and are exactly the same as the ones conferred on campus in Australia. We have three trimesters in a year (January, May and September) that enable new students to start their education in any of the three intakes and help current students complete their courses in a shorter time-period with our fast-track option.

The Dubai campus was launched over a decade ago and has recently relocated to Dubai Knowledge Park.

Murdoch’s global Master of Business Administration will not only enhance your professional skill set, it will put your innovative ideas to work. Our program’s broad range of business disciplines encompass global themes and prepare you to take the next step towards your executive career. You will be mentored by our highly credentialled and experienced faculty to gain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing corporate environment.

8 Reasons to Start your MBA at Murdoch

We have received a 5-star rating for student support and learner engagement in our business and management programs. ( Source: The Good Universities Guide 2019)

in our business and management programs. ( Choose full-time or part-time options to help you fit study into your working life.

options to help you fit study into your working life. This course can be completed in as little as 12 months (in accelerated mode) and your previous study and experience might mean you can gain credits for some units and graduate faster.

(in accelerated mode) and your previous study and experience might mean you can gain credits for some units and graduate faster. Put theory into practice with professional placements through our Work Integrated Learning program.

program. Take advantage of our free workshops and seminars to help you with writing, statistics and data analysis, ethics, how to run surveys and research as a postgraduate student.

to help you with writing, statistics and data analysis, ethics, how to run surveys and research as a postgraduate student. You will gain key global insights from our faculty who not only teach the MBA but are also successful in the real world of business. These global insights will help you understand and track what modern consumers demand, which can then be applied when tapping into these growth markets.

who not only teach the MBA but are also successful in the real world of business. These global insights will help you understand and track what modern consumers demand, which can then be applied when tapping into these growth markets. Benefit from our links with the Australian Business Council Dubai (ABCD), Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and the Government of Western Australia (GoWA) as you learn business and social skills to lead global enterprises.

as you learn business and social skills to lead global enterprises. Follow in the footsteps of other Murdoch free thinkers and become a part of a global community of leaders. Our alumni now include the CEO of an international property development firm, senior management in one of UAE’s largest banks, the Director of a prominent health organization in Dubai and more.

Develop Your Skills

Build essential skills and knowledge to meet your career or study goals. Topics you’ll cover include:

Business context – innovatively apply theories to resolve problems in challenging international business situations.

Business competencies – interrogate information to assist in management decision-making.

Leadership and strategy – lead and manage the modern enterprise as it develops people and engages with society in its pursuit of organisational goals.

Stakeholder management – develop positive relationships with stakeholders and display the capability to think inclusively across cultures and contexts.

Not yet ready to commit to a complete MBA program?

Our Graduate Certificate in Business Administration is a good choice if you are looking to trial part of an MBA and boost your knowledge in business management. This one-semester course is also ideal if you aren’t from a business background and would like to gain business management skills to further your career. You’ll study core units in accounting and finance, plus choose specialist units to create a personalised qualification that suits your goals and career aspirations.

Study four core units from our Master of Business Administration (MBA) and exit with a graduate qualification, giving you a competitive edge in the marketplace.

You can continue and complete your MBA in 2 more trimesters, using the four core units completed in this course.

Other TEQSA-Accredited Courses We Offer:

Foundation Studies

Bachelor of Business in Banking/Accounting/Finance/Management/Marketing/Human Resource Management

Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security and Forensics/Computer Science/Business Information Systems

Bachelor of Communications in Strategic Communications/Journalism

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Criminology

Master of Health Care Management

Master of Education

Master of Science in Information Technology

Loading&hellip;

Contact Details: info@murdocuniversitydubai.com | +971 4 4355 700 | https://www.murdochuniversitydubai.com/

All images courtesy Murdoch University Dubai.