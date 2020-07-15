Microsoft and Citrix Partner To Accelerate Cloud Adoption Of Digital Workspaces Amid Pandemic

July 15, 2020 2 min read

Citrix Systems, an American multinational software company and Microsoft have come together with a multi-year agreement to accelerate cloud adoption for digital workspaces, the companies said on Wednesday.

“To drive business continuity and growth, organizations will need to embrace more flexible work models that accommodate these new priorities,” read a press statement.

The announcement came in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when most of the employees are working remotely and are relying heavily on cloud storage.

David Henshall, president and chief executive officer (CEO), Citrix, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses around the world to change the way that employees work, while still meeting the speed and security requirements that today’s uncertain business environment demands. Looking forward, hybrid-work models will become the standard for many customers, requiring a flexible infrastructure to support, secure and empower their teams.”

“As organizations everywhere adapt to new ways of work, they will need to reimagine how and where work gets done,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

“Together with Citrix, we will apply the power of Azure to this challenge, helping our customers seamlessly and securely connect their employees to their applications, so they can be more agile and productive wherever they are,” he further added.

Citrix and Microsoft will provide joint tools and services to simplify and speed the transition of on-premises Citrix customers to Microsoft Azure. The companies will also devise a connected roadmap to enable a consistent and optimal flexible work experience that will include joint offerings comprised of Citrix Workspace, Citrix SD-WAN, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 sold through their direct sales forces via the Azure Marketplace.

Citrix will also invest in building a Microsoft-centric Citrix Workspace, providing deep integrations to optimize performance, functionality, and micro-apps for Windows Virtual Desktop and Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams.