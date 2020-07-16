Free Webinar | August 12: How to Market a New Business

July 16, 2020 2 min read

Got an amazing new business or product and need to start connecting with potential consumers? Join us for our live webinar with Rachel Sheppard, Director of global for Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator, as she discusses how new businesses and startups can start building a marketing strategy, creating a content strategy, and getting their brand out there.

Key takeaways:

The differences between B2B and B2C

How founders can best get started with marketing on a budget

Why content marketing is a startups secret weapon

Rachel Sheppard is the Director of Global Marketing at the Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator. Rachel manages the global advertising strategy and budget, lead generation, funnel management, brand recognition, and marketing team growth and development for FI’s global network including programs in 180+ cities and 65+ countries. She is also the co-creator of the Founder Institute's Female Founder Initiative and the FI for Good Campaign.

