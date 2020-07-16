Free Webinar | August 19: How to Make Low Cost PR & Promotion Work for You

July 16, 2020 2 min read

Want to get the news out there about your new business but unsure where to start? Join us for our live webinar with Craig Corbett, Principal at Publicize & Company, as discusses the best ways for new businesses to promote their businesses, get media attention, and reach the right audiences.

Key takeaways:

Different tactics to raise your brand visibility and reach the right audiences

The importance of storytelling and content marketing

What the media are really interested in and what not

Craig Corbett is Principal at Publicize & Company, the leadership communications consultancy branch of startup PR agency Publicize. Starting off his career as a journalist, Craig joined the Publicize team in 2015 and has since worked with Fortune 500 companies, global startup organizations, and hundreds of startups and scaleups, helping them develop communications strategies that help them meet their growth goals. Craig is a public speaker and author on the theme of PR for startups, and a mentor for global organizations such as Techstars, Founder Institute, and MassChallenge.

