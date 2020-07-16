Free Webinar | August 19: How to Make Low Cost PR & Promotion Work for You

Starting a Business

Join Craig Corbett, Principal at Publicize & Company, as discusses the best ways for new businesses to promote their businesses, get media attention, and reach the right audiences.
Image credit: golero | Getty Images

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Want to get the news out there about your new business but unsure where to start? Join us for our live webinar with Craig Corbett, Principal at Publicize & Company, as discusses the best ways for new businesses to promote their businesses, get media attention, and reach the right audiences. 

Key takeaways: 

  • Different tactics to raise your brand visibility and reach the right audiences 
  • The importance of storytelling and content marketing
  • What the media are really interested in and what not 

Craig Corbett is Principal at Publicize & Company, the leadership communications consultancy branch of startup PR agency Publicize. Starting off his career as a journalist, Craig joined the Publicize team in 2015 and has since worked with Fortune 500 companies, global startup organizations, and hundreds of startups and scaleups, helping them develop communications strategies that help them meet their growth goals. Craig is a public speaker and author on the theme of PR for startups, and a mentor for global organizations such as Techstars, Founder Institute, and MassChallenge. 

*Based on our best-selling book, Start Your Own Business, we have launched a new on-demand start-up course, providing you with a step-by-step guide to starting your own business. Whether you're ready or just thinking about it, get started for free.

