The Executive Selection: Wishful

July 18, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As we welcome the summer (and the dust and humidity that comes with it), this season’s must-have is from Huda Kattan, the entrepreneur behind cult beauty blog and global cosmetics line Huda Beauty, say hello to her new skincare brand, Wishful, and its Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub. It’s formulated with pineapple and papaya enzymes, alpha and beta hydroxy acids, as well as soft physical exfoliants to remove dead skin, reduce dark spots, and brighten your overall complexion.

Made in South Korea, the brand formulated the three key ingredients into a gentle yet powerful formula. Use it once or twice a week- after your cleanser, take a dimesized amount to use on clean, dry skin. Gently massage the scrub in circular motions across the face and neck, rolling and sweeping away dead skin cells and impurities. After which, just rinse, gently pat the skin dry, and let that skin glow!

