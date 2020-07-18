Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Wishful

This season's must-have is from Huda Kuttan, the entrepreneur behind global cosmetics line Huda Beauty--say hello to her new skincare brand, Wishful.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Wishful
Image credit: Wishful
Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As we welcome the summer (and the dust and humidity that comes with it), this season’s must-have is from Huda Kattan, the entrepreneur behind cult beauty blog and global cosmetics line Huda Beauty, say hello to her new skincare brand, Wishful, and its Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub. It’s formulated with pineapple and papaya enzymes, alpha and beta hydroxy acids, as well as soft physical exfoliants to remove dead skin, reduce dark spots, and brighten your overall complexion.

Made in South Korea, the brand formulated the three key ingredients into a gentle yet powerful formula. Use it once or twice a week- after your cleanser, take a dimesized amount to use on clean, dry skin. Gently massage the scrub in circular motions across the face and neck, rolling and sweeping away dead skin cells and impurities. After which, just rinse, gently pat the skin dry, and let that skin glow! 

Related: The Executive Selection: FarmHouseFresh

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Shiseido

Lifestyle

Required Masks, 'Peace of Mind Commitments' and Temperature Checks: What to Expect When Traveling This Summer

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Breitling