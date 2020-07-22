Leadership Skills

Get Expert Coaching on Leading a Company Through a Crisis for $40

This 11-course bundle can help you become the best leader you can be.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world is in a strange place these days, and as most offices around the country remain closed, it's putting extra pressure on entrepreneurs to lead from afar. Leadership in a pandemic, however, is difficult, considering employees are spread out in many different locations and stress is likely running very high. If you're looking for some guidance on how to improve your leadership and help employees cope with these scary times, check out The Ultimate Leadership & Stress Management Bundle.

This 11-course bundle is designed to help you empower your team to succeed both through these trying times and in the future. Beginning with a course on remote team management, you'll learn how to bring people together to improve communication and work towards common goals when they can't physically be together. From there, you'll learn soft skills like improving interpersonal skills and communication with your employees and partners.

The bundle also puts a premium on stress and time management. You'll take a deep dive into managing your own stress and time to be as productive as you can be and lead by example. You'll learn more about stress and understand its symptoms, impact, and causes. From there, you'll learn more than 75 practical stress management tips and strategies, as well as a six-step stress management process that you can implement into your own life and offer up to employees. Finally, there's even a course devoted to working with stressed-out clients who may require a bit more patience and tact.

Right now, entrepreneurs need to be better leaders than ever. The Ultimate Leadership & Stress Management Bundle will help you be one of those leaders.

