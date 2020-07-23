Are You Planning for the Future? This $50 Service Lets You Create a Will Online.

July 23, 2020 2 min read

For entrepreneurs, your business is likely one of your most precious assets. Naturally, the business's assets are also incredibly important to your family and legacy. Nobody likes to think about what happens in the event of a tragedy, but it's a simple fact of life that if you run a business, you must have a contingency plan to provide for your family and business should you pass on earlier than expected. You don't have to shell out huge sums to an attorney to get your estate managed. You can do it all online with Giving Docs Online Estate Planning.

Giving Docs makes it easy to settle your end of life affairs and establish your intentions legally online. Rather than going through your affairs with an expensive attorney, Giving Docs lets you quickly create a Last Will and Testament online. In as little as 10 minutes, you can get through the Giving Docs system, avoiding the expensive fees and processes normally associated with creating a will.

Creating a will with Giving Docs is an easy process.

Add your loved ones and organizations that are important to you. Define specific gifts, such as cash amounts, business interests, or possessions. Assign distributions to people and organizations. Choose your personal representative to carry out the wishes of your estate. Print your will, visit a notary, and get it signed with two witnesses present.

When you're done with these steps, you'll have a will that Giving Docs says is legally binding in all 50 U.S. states. You can easily make changes whenever you want online, as long as you get it notarized again.

It may be uncomfortable, but it's important to plan for the future so your family isn't left in the lurch. A lifetime subscription to Giving Docs Online Estate Planning is just $49.99 now.