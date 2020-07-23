Leadership lessons

Free Webinar | Aug 4: Making History as the NBA's First Black Female CEO

Join us as we chat with Dallas Mavericks' CEO Cynthia "Cynt" Marshall as she discusses owning your seat at the head of the table, social justice, transforming culture and more.
Image credit: Courtesy of Cynthia Marshall

3 min read
Mark your calendars to see why Mark Cuban calls her "amazing, forceful, dynamic, and nurturing.” Join us for an engaging hour as Comparably CEO Jason Nazar, host of this C-suite leadership series, sits down for a virtual fireside chat with Dallas Mavericks' CEO Cynthia "Cynt" Marshall. Hear the inspirational story of how this trailblazer overcame a number of life's challenges, from growing up in public housing and domestic violence to overcoming loss and surviving cancer. She first broke barriers as the first black cheerleader at U.C. Berkeley, spent over three decades at AT&T as one of its top executives, and today is the NBA's first black female CEO. Cynt has been a powerful influence in sparking reform and engagement on the biggest issues of our time: sexism, racism, and the coronavirus. The conversation will center around practical "If I Knew Then..." leadership advice, personal life philosophies and guiding principles, and the challenges and opportunities for leaders in today's landscape. Other topics include:

  • The Power of Authenticity & Values-Based Leadership
  • Transforming Culture with a 100 Day Plan
  • Owning Your Seat at the Head of the Table
  • Social Justice and Racial/Gender Disparity 
  • Community Engagement During the Pandemic

Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall is CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, and has been a dynamic force for inclusion and diversity within the organization and over an illustrious 36-year career at AT&T as one of its top executives. When she was hired as the new Mavs CEO in 2018, she transformed the organization to become the NBA standard for inclusion and diversity, and brought transparency, trust and her values-based leadership style that evolved the company culture in her first 100 days. Widely recognized for her visionary leadership, Cynt has received several prestigious honors and awards over the past decade. This year alone, she was touted as one of Adweek’s "30 Most Powerful Women in Sports" and named one of the “50 Most Powerful Women in Corporate America” by Black Enterprise magazine.

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Under his leadership, the online platform has accumulated more than 10 million employee ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies to become one of the most trusted third party resources for workplace and salary data since launching in 2016.

