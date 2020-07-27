Are You a Technology Startup, Wanting To Make an Impact In the Automobile Industry? Maruti Suzuki MAIL is looking for you

July 27, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian automobile Industry, the fourth-largest market in the world, has undergone a sea-change over the past decade to achieve global standards of mobility. To be the best in the world and to compete with global companies it is imperative to rely on an innovative approach.

While the ever-evolving startup ecosystem brings forth interesting concepts, the vacuum of opportunities to implement these concepts practically is worth reflecting over. In the effort to turn India into a smart-mobility leader, technology driven solutions to improve the customer experience will be an essential aspect to be touched upon.

Aligned to this vision, as well as with an aim to embrace cutting-edge innovations and collaborate with startups, the Indian automobile market leader, Maruti Suzuki, launched its accelerator program. Maruti Suzuki MAIL (Mobility & Automation Innovation Lab) is a platform designed for startups which are envisioning innovative approach in the automation and mobility space. The program emphasizes on creating an ecosystem to back futuristic and customer-oriented technology solutions that can be applied in the automobile industry.

Maruti Suzuki MAIL initiative was launched in January 2019 to support startups by co-creating ground-breaking solutions, driven by technology, in the mobility space. As a part of this program, new disruptive solutions have been focused upon by collaborating with early-stage startups to churn out implementable solutions to existing business challenges.

Prior to the selection of startups in the cohort, Maruti Suzuki MAIL program officials along with their program partner—GHV Accelerator—evaluate the potential of the applying startup, its founding team, its business plan and impact its solution can make to Maruti Suzuki. Basis the assessment, Top 5 startups are inducted into the cohort of the MAIL Program.

Post selection, each of these startups work with Maruti Suzuki business teams to co-create a solution for a live use case. The startup get access not only to Maruti Suzuki’s domain expertise but also its test bed and relevant data sets, which enable the startups to develop a business implementable solution.

This accelerator program for startups boosts of a mentor panel, which consists of eminent personalities from International and Domestics startup ecosystems, to enhance the value proposition for participants. With the help of extensive knowledge and experience of these mentors, startups can get right direction and move fast on their business plan, thus accelerating their growth.

The startups which win the program get massive opportunity to strengthen their foothold in the automobile and mobility sector, as they get an opportunity to do a paid proof of concept (POC) with Maruti Suzuki. This collaboration project with Maruti Suzuki helps startups develop an industry ready solution and supports them in a faster scale-up. On successful completion of the POC, the said startup becomes vendor to Maruti Suzuki.

Benefits of Maruti Suzuki MAIL Program

Paid POC is the biggest reward, which the winners of this accelerator program get along with an all-expense-paid networking trip to Japan, which gives them exposure to Suzuki Motor Corporation as well numerous other Japanese corporates.

In addition, winners also get Maruti Suzuki cars such as CIAZ, Dzire and Ignis and get to meet one of the Bollywood brand ambassador of Maruti Suzuki.

Furthermore, all startups which are selected in the cohort get access to benefits from program partners such as AWS, 91 Springboard and Blue Tokai. Along with it, travel and lodging costs for the travels related to the MAIL program are covered by Maruti Suzuki.

Do you have the zeal to make an impact in the Automobile industry? Do you want to be groomed by the global mentors? Do you want to do a Paid POC with Maruti Suzuki?

If your answer is in affirmation, Maruti Suzuki MAIL is awaiting for your application.

Go to www.marutisuzukimail.com and apply now.