For The Creators: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel

The ConceptD 3 Ezel is a convertible notebook designed especially for creative professionals. The device itself is a work of art boasting amber-backlit keys against a white, all-metal chassis, and a large glass trackpad that supports multi-finger gestures.

The crown jewel of this device is Acer’s innovative Ezel hinge, which enables you to switch between six usage modes such as stand mode for drawing, or display mode for presenting. The notebook features a 14 or 15.6-inch touchscreen display with brilliant color accuracy.

Furthermore, the large display is perfect for drawing using Acer’s Active Stylus, which features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. You’ll never miss a stroke with this stylus!

Weighing in at just 1.68 kg (14-inch screen) or 1.95 kg (15-inch screen) the device features an SD card reader, USB Type-C Thunderbolt port and 1 TB of PCIe SSD storage.

ConceptD 3 Ezel is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 processor and promises 18 hours of battery life to work as long as you do.

