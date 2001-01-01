Finance

Insider Lending

Learn what SBA lenders really look for-and how to give it to 'em.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

As anyone who's filed an SBA loan application knows, the only thing less appealing is spending the weekend with your tax return. The Insider's Guide to Small Business Loans, 2nd edition (Oasis Press, $19.95) by Dan M. Koehler clears the smoke by offering a step-by-step guide to the process, explaining what lenders look for and pointing out common mistakes. Koehler also includes real-life case histories and brings program regulations and loan amounts up to date.

C.J. Prince is a New York City writer who specializes in business topics and the executive editor of Chief Executive magazine.

