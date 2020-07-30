Myntra Expands Its Footprint To Middle East, Launches Myntra Fashion Brands

July 30, 2020 2 min read

Leading clothing and accessory e-commerce platform Myntra on Thursday expanded its international footprint by launching Myntra Fashion brands in the Middle East. The company has partnered with the leading regional e-commerce platforms, noon.com and namshi.com to offer brands of Indian origin to millions of fashion-forward shoppers in the region.

Both Noon and Namshi are part of the Emaar group, a conglomerate located in the UAE. Noon is a horizontal e-commerce platform with offerings in multiple categories, while Namshi is a vertical platform, focussing primarily on fashion in the premium segment.

The brands that have been launched on Noon are Dressberry, Mast & Harbour, and Moda Rapido, among others, while Namshi will list Dressberry, Mast & Harbour, Wrogn and HRX, over the next few weeks. These brands and styles were chosen based on regional trends and consumer preferences. Over 75 per cent of the styles being exported by Myntra to these markets are developed in India.

Commenting on the international expansion, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “We are elated to announce our overseas expansion. This is a significant milestone in our journey so far and marks the next phase of growth for Myntra. Our research identified high levels of potential channels across the globe offering significant opportunities in the online fashion segment. Amongst these, the Middle East stood out in terms of the audience’s demographic profile, extremely high mobile penetration, the similarity in fashion preferences and a large population of Indian origin. We are looking forward to a 5X growth from the partnership over the next two years. Myntra will continue to explore new markets in order to build brands of international repute and expand its base of global consumers.”

Founded in 2007, Myntra has now partnered over 3,000-plus brands and services over 27,000 PIN codes across the country.