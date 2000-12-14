Hiring Staff Online

A guide to finding employees through the Internet

December 14, 2000 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

So many people are looking for jobs online, but have you ever thought of putting up a job notice on one of the popular job sites? Here are a few tips to get you started:

Choose the most appropriate site. While Monster.com is one of the top job sites, is it too big for your needs? Or is it not industry-specific enough? For example, if I were hiring someone for my Internet company in New York City, I'd first go to a site like SiliconAlleyJobs.com, knowing the candidates would be more targeted to my needs.

While Monster.com is one of the top job sites, is it too big for your needs? Or is it not industry-specific enough? For example, if I were hiring someone for my Internet company in New York City, I'd first go to a site like SiliconAlleyJobs.com, knowing the candidates would be more targeted to my needs. Compose the perfect posting. Online job postings are much more creative than regular classified ads. Show your personality, mention the most interesting parts of the job, and be specific about what you're looking for in a candidate. Make the posting not just a solicitation for prospective employees but also a sales tool for your company because competition out there for good talent is tough.

Online job postings are much more creative than regular classified ads. Show your personality, mention the most interesting parts of the job, and be specific about what you're looking for in a candidate. Make the posting not just a solicitation for prospective employees but also a sales tool for your company because competition out there for good talent is tough. Screen candidates online. The beauty of using the Internet to find everything from freelancers to full-timers is that you can start the interview process via e-mail. Ask some tough questions right away in response to their resume. Use their answers as a way to weed out the people who just won't do, like the copywriter with typos in his or her reply.

Let the Internet work for you as you find people to work with you.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.