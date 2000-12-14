Precision Tune Auto Care Signs Deal To Add MyCarPage To Its Web Site

<b></b>

December 14, 2000

Santa Monica, CA-Looking to fortify its presence on the Internet as well as in local markets, Precision Tune Auto Care announced an agreement with Interval Inc. (dba MyCarPage.com) to feature MyCarPage on its Precision-Tune.com Web site.

The agreement between Santa Monica-based Interval and Precision Tune Auto Care, based in Leesburg, Virginia, "will help Precision Tune bolster its customer service and retention efforts," says Interval president Michael Moskowitz. "With MyCarPage integrated into its site, Precision Tune Auto now has a business tool that will leverage its marketing programs more effectively, producing immediate cost-savings as well as generating new revenue opportunities."

"Our customers on Precision-Tune.com now have the capability to build a personalized vehicle Web page using MyCarPage to manage all of their automotive needs," says Kevin Bates, Precision Tune Auto Care's vice president of marketing. "They can track vehicle repairs, view scheduled maintenance, get traffic and weather reports, and even locate the nearest Precision Tune Auto Care center with MyCarPage. It's the perfect companion piece to Precision-Tune.com." -Business Wire