These N95 Masks are Finally Not Sold Out, and Provide Elite Protection

August 10, 2020

The past few months have seen demand for certain products spike so severely—from toilet paper to Clorox wipes—that they've been completely wiped off the shelves. Of course, throughout these spikes, demand for face masks has remained consistently high with many municipal and state governments requiring us to wear them in public.

Sure there are plenty of face coverings available, but it's much harder to come by ones that are actually certified for public safety.

Now, however, one American company, N95MASKCO, is making healthcare-grade N95 masks more publicly available and not at the expense of healthcare workers. As it turns out, they've donated thousands of masks to hospitals and non-profits and are offering the masks at a discount to all government entities, healthcare facilities and front-line workers. They claim that their direct-to-consumer model actually helps get masks in the hands of those that need them faster and easier.

What makes their masks different? N95MASKCO has two face masks that have earned the endorsement of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), a part of the Centers for Disease Protection and Control (CDC): a cup style N95 and the Respokare N95 by Innonix. To earn this approval, an N95 respirator mask must block at least 95 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Innonix's Respokare mask goes even further, not only blocking particles but inactivating up to 99.9 percent of flu viruses and other airborne viruses within minutes. This mask has clearance of both the FDA and CDC.

Right now, the Respokare masks are available in a four-pack at an affordable $50, which is less expensive than even most cloth face coverings. The company says its focus is getting masks into the hands of those that need them, not capitalizing on the moment for their own profitability.

The Respokare mask's patented design makes it as effective as a 3M N95 mask, the company says. It helps protect against the transmission of human pathogens via antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-fungal activity, and has been shown to be highly effective against 18 common seasonal and pandemic influenza viruses, according to Innonix.

Using four layers, the Respokare provides both protection and comfort. The outer layer is made of a hydrophilic material that absorbs and traps liquids quickly, pulling the microbes into an acidic coating that destabilizes virus proteins, the company says. The second layer is comprised of copper and zinc ions that can inactivate and destroy pathogens and viruses. The third layer filters any extra fine particles that get through the initial protections while the final layer is made of soft, water-resistant material for added comfort.

The Respokare mask blocks a wide variety of pathogens and viruses and also claims to be effective against toxic gases, allergens, and common air pollutants.

Whether you work in healthcare and want to protect your family while you're at home, or you just want to feel safer while you're grocery shopping, these masks can give you peace of mind. The Respokare respirator mask is available for immediate shipping, so start shopping now.