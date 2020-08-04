Essential Tips to Optimize Your E-commerce Business

August 4, 2020 4 min read

E-commerce markets were growing at a noticeable rate and were expected to grow 56% in 2015-2020. However, the situation began to change after the COVID-19 outbreak drastically increased the demand for e-commerce. Based on the market research before and during the COVID outbreak, here are a few important factors to keep in mind when optimizing your business for this e-commerce revolution.

(Fully) Embrace Digital:

Pre-Pandemic, corporations constantly discussed the wonders of “digitization” and the buzzworthy benefits of strategies such as omnichannel marketing, blockchain-based supply chains, and virtual workplaces. Unfortunately, this excitement didn’t necessarily translate into action.

In late 2018, 66% of global CEOs responded that they would start focusing on digital strategies to improve customer experience by the end of 2019 (Seagate, emphasis mine).

Legacy corporations from restaurant conglomerates to consulting firms are now being forced to rethink their entire business operations on the fly. There is no longer the luxury of “starting to focus” on digital. This new reality demands immediate digital implementation. Business leaders should focus on the area of immediate concern--providing infrastructure for remote work. Then, shift their attention to retooling existing products and delivery methods to be less location-dependent. Finally, they should adapt their marketing efforts to ensure that virtual consumers receive an experience consistent with previous, in-store experiences.

None of this is easy by any means. Onboarding large teams to digital teleconferencing tools and ensuring privacy can be a nightmare. Certain products are better consumed in person (e.g. blockbuster films) so the challenge becomes how to mimic the key elements of that experience for in-home consumption (in this case one potential example may be digital movie releases optimized for a greater number of screen types/refresh rates/aspect ratios). To add to the complexity, redefining a brand to communicate product changes requires a lengthy customer reeducation period during which sales may falter even further. These difficult transformations are necessary to maintain a competitive edge in a marketplace that is currently rewarding companies that already have the digital infrastructure in place.

In fact, it is seen that there are sudden transfers of wealth from the slow-movers to the digital-first adopters take place firsthand.

Prioritize Human Capital:

With the number of unemployed rising by the day to over 30 million at the time of this writing, it is clear that businesses are feeling the burden of payroll. While the proper solution for many organizations may actually be to reduce labor costs, every attempt should be made to ensure this is short term furlough vs. a permanent change. The key to preserving a relationship with personnel post-employment is empathetic messaging. Employees must clearly understand that their furlough is purely a result of the financial hardship the business is undergoing. Ideally, an employer would check-in with each employee during their furlough to preserve the relationship. These efforts will allow the owner to not only quickly rehire already qualified ex-employees but also ensure that the transition back to work is not complicated by unresolved furlough related politics.

Take Action:

The stay at home order requires a lot from all of us. Limited grocery runs, lost wages, reduced social interactions, the list goes on and on. Most people will find that these restrictions result in a lot of free time. Unfortunately, that is time mistakenly used by most to binge-watch Netflix. In fact, total “hours streamed” across the United States has risen ~24% as reported by research firm Comscore.

It is recommended to use these awful circumstances as a way to accelerate your personal and business development. If you’re an executive then work on making your processes (inventory management, sales flows, etc.) more efficient and reconnecting with your network. If you’re a small business owner then strategize new product offerings. Founder of a fledgling startup? Buckle in and devote yourself to developing workarounds for the issues that inevitably arise. No job at all? Get going and start watching youtube videos to learn new employable skills and educate yourself on different online business models! Through building a resourceful, focused mindset during this pandemic, you will emerge infinitely more productive, hireable, and mentally healthy.

At this point in time, no one truly knows how the pandemic will end or what the timeline for recovery will be. But what can be depicted by the current situation is that success won’t come to those who sit on the sidelines waiting for change alongside the status quo. Businesses/Individuals who embrace the new “digital-first” environment, maintain rapport with their employees, and taking action will emerge from the crisis stronger and poised for long term success.