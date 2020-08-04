Millennials Changing The Game: The Man Behind Italian Nightlife And International Marketing

August 4, 2020 4 min read

Going from having successful businesses to sharing with others the keys to your success is one of the most important steps in the life of any entrepreneur. Even more so, if you are a young person in his or her early 20s, with a remarkable ability to undertake and achieve business goals.

This is the case of Steven Basalari, an Italian entrepreneur, whose family motivation and vision of greatness served him well enough to become a reference for those who wish to achieve their financial freedom.

At the age of 20, Basalari started to take care of the family business. Specifically, his father's discotheque, founded in 1978 and which, to this day, operates as one of the most popular restaurants in Italy.

The acquisition of a formidable experience, allowed him years later to open his own discotheque. Kacao, was the first of his three nightlife venues, which had great notoriety.

Taking steps towards evolution

After managing his premises, Basalari decides to take advantage of the connections in the art world and with other important figures to travel around the world. Among the cities he visits include Hong Kong, Miami, Dubai, Shanghai, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, among others.

These trips opened, even more, the vision to continue growing at a business level. And it is at this point, where he took his first steps into the digital world. The potential and growth of the digital environment provided him with a broad idea about the horizon he wanted to explore.

It was precisely there that he found his main strength as an entrepreneur. The desire to work tirelessly to achieve his dreams, to remain in constant evolution and updating to show the new market trends.

A smart mentality

For Basalari, the success of personal goals and objectives is a matter of mentality. He assures that, in both the personal and work environment, the mind functions as a determining element. Especially when we use it to minimize our steps in front of others.

According to his perspective, “When we observe the success of others we usually stop to analyze the final stage reached, without stopping to reflect on how that result was achieved and how it led to success. That is why, from their approach, using the mindset and example of others as a reference to move forward is the best of scenarios.”

If you don't give up, you won't fail

Steven points out, “If you don't give up, you can't fail.” This phrase accompanies him every day, at each new step, in different scenarios. The fact is that effort, work and perseverance are characteristics that allow him to achieve his goals.

This does not mean that there will be no setbacks, but that, from his logic, the persistence in learning from them, will make them much more valuable as part of the experience than as a point that stops progress.

Work with those who believe in you

A team represents strength within any undertaking. Its solidity is essential, and it is one of the keys that Basalari assures must not be missing.

For this entrepreneur, working with people who believe in you, in your ideas and in your potential, is indispensable to carry out the objectives and goals. It is an additional motivation, confidence and certainty in every step you take as a team.

Every mistake is a lesson

Learning to see the mistakes along the way as part of the learning process will help to maintain the strength and focus to continue beyond the difficulties that may arise. It is not a matter of avoiding failure, but of analyzing it, reinventing oneself and continuing. It is these details that will allow you to move forward with greater stability in a venture.

Today, Basalari is working on expanding both his digital marketing business and his personal achievements. He says he wants to be recognized as a coach and a contact person to help others achieve their dreams.

That is why he will soon be entering the world of coaching with a series of courses, which will instruct on how to build online businesses. ‘Evolution of the Fall’ is the first in a series of methods he will be facilitating to provide greater opportunities for those who wish to advance their dreams.

For him, proper training, learning and focus are essential elements to starting any business. And that is what he is dedicated to conveying in his online training.