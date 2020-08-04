10 Ways How Brands and Influencers Can Grow Their Social Media Presence

August 4, 2020 6 min read

Within the past few years, marketing in social media channels has grown rapidly. The more one talks about the planet of social media and digital marketing, the more it feels is spoken less about it; such is that the power it's shown over the years and therefore the reach of the web mediums which has helped make a reputation for therefore many within the world. To grow with the growing advancements of the industry, one must be in sync with the changing dynamics of the industry. Social media began as a way to attach people. However, today it's become a go-to destination for businesses.

Whether you own an internet business or an offline one, you can’t afford to not have a social media presence. Social media can assist you to improve your brand awareness and drive valuable traffic and conversions. The sole thanks to reaping the various benefits of social media are to understand the way to grow your social media following. Running a social-media strategy is just like all other processes: It takes time. There are not any shortcuts, you only got to be agile. whenever we’re bored, want to attach with people, want to see out a replacement product, or bring more of a particular aesthetic into our lives.

Today, people are on social media for a mean of 144 minutes each day. this is often an enormous amount of your time, and if you’re a brand and aren’t dedicating time to increasing your social media presence, you’re likely leaving money on the table. Whether you're new the industry or are an area of it for several years, positive word-of-mouth will always assist you to gain customers.

Building the proper online presence takes quite just sharing a piece of writing here and an insightful quote there. It takes commitment to consistently create high-value content and build a community of followers who share your vision, values, mission, and goals. you'll survive without a physical store but not having a social presence is getting to be scorned at. Be it online stores or startups, this is often true for all online businesses. If you don’t have an active presence on social media channels, then, you're missing out on brand critical profiles. Here are 10 ways how brands and influencers can grow their social media presence:

1. Set Your Goals

Before you get to work on improving your social media presence, confirm you've clear goals in mind. you ought to have a thought of exactly what you would like to realize. This must be done before you start the opposite steps of your campaign. If you don’t do that, you would possibly find yourself wasting some time and resources.

It’s important that you simply skills each social media platform that you use works. And you need to have an idea of the precise audience that you simply are targeting. you'll decide your audience on the idea of demographics, locations, and interests.

2. Seek Relationships, Not Just Followers

We can debate all day whether or not your follower count could also be an arrogance metric. It'd be cliche to mention, but don’t leave the “social” out of your social media presence. the sweetness of social is that you simply can form relationships in a moment with followers from almost anywhere.

3. Identify Your Audience

Spend a short time watching your audience personas, understanding what their challenges are and what brands they already love via social. this type of competitive analysis can assist you understand how your own social media presence can stand out from the gang.

4. Create an excellent Profile

When you join a social media platform or are on the brink of implementing your strategy, check your profile first. you want to complete your profile and fill in every single field that's applicable to your business. an entire profile may be a necessity for growing your social media presence.

5. Be Human

This is an enormous one. one of the worst mistakes to make on social media is coming off because of the faceless corporation with zero personality. within the modern age of transparency, people want to urge to know your company on a more personal level.

6. Stay Relevant

It’s all alright being consistent when it involves sharing content, but it’s also important to recollect what you’re trying to mention consistently. Use trending events, topics, current affairs to your advantage. Don’t be afraid to leap on current topics and share memes that are funny now. Sure, they'll not be relevant two months from now, but you’ll see high engagement today.

7. Conduct Events

Events are an excellent model to spread awareness about your brand. you'll use your own hashtags and social media handles on your printed materials or signage. this will help grab the eye of the audience of the events.

8. Be Brave

Building thereon point, be brave. Innovate new and refreshing campaigns and go against the grain by speaking about topics that will get you noticed. After such a lot of time mindlessly scrolling through Instagram or Facebook trying to find something noteworthy to read, people should be excited and surprised to read your fresh and new content. do that right, and your posts will have far more virality.

9. Create a Personality

This is vital when it comes to establishing your brand, whether you’re a business owner, an independent artist, or a practitioner looking to share your skills. Engage with your community by regularly posting content of varying styles: share content from any other brands or influencers you have partnered with, hold competitions to win merchandise, film yourself speaking to the camera to give an approachable, personal touch. Once you’ve successfully established the “tone” in which your brand speaks, your voice will be more heard and appreciated.

10. Make Your Presence Known

If you’ve gone through the legwork of growing your social media presence, you need to let the world know.

From homepage feeds to icons on your site footer or email signature, anyone who comes in contact with your brand should only be a click away from becoming a long-term follower.