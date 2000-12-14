Feel The Buzz Of Your Marketing Campaign, Part 3

These tips will drive consumers wild with curiosity.

December 14, 2000 2 min read

More tips to spread the buzz of your product.

Practice the "seeing is believing" presentation method. Sandie Tilloston, co-founder of NuSkin Inc. in Provo, Utah, describes how this type of prospecting generated a true sales buzz for NuSkin skin-care products early in the company's growth. "We used to do demonstrations with 60 people at a time in somebody's living room while we painted half their faces with our nonsurgical face-lift mask," says Tilloston. "Fifteen minutes later, they would all be looking at themselves in the mirror admiring the noticeable difference. Our biggest problem was trying to fill the orders fast enough."

There's nothing like seeing immediate results. David Olson, national sales manager of Smith Sport Optics, a $40 million company in Ketchum, Idaho, says, "Originally, our founder, Dr. Bob Smith, invented anti-fog, double-glass goggles for skiers. He started small but worked the territory. He hit all the mountain resorts and hung out with the skiers and shop owners." Skiers were encouraged to take off the goggles they were wearing to try on Smith's. Once they saw what the goggles could do, the line for orders was as long as the line for the ski lifts.

Homework assignment: Think of a place where you can take your product to give it maximum exposure. How about renting a booth at an upcoming trade show? Or visiting a particular store or business that gets high traffic? Be creative. Find untapped product display venues to demonstrate what you have to offer.

