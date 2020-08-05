Microsoft And SK Telecom To Launch Xbox Cloud Gaming In Korea

August 5, 2020 3 min read

SK Telecom and Microsoft on Wednesday announced the launch of cloud gaming (formerly Project xCloud) as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate product to Korean gamers on September 15, 2020.

Cloud gaming will be added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as an additional service feature for customers, giving them access to more than 100 games from both Xbox Game Studios and game creators across the world at no additional cost. The subscription, which costs KRW (Korean currency) 16,700 per month, will enable gamers to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want by accessing the cloud server via Android phones or tablets. Users can also download and play Game Pass titles on their PCs and Xbox consoles as part of their subscription.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will include popular titles including Minecraft Dungeons, Halo: Master Chief Collection, and the critically acclaimed Forza Horizon 4. The Xbox Game Pass app will be available for Korean gamers on One Store, Galaxy Store and Google Play from September 15, 2020.

Commenting on the development, Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft’s corporate vice-president of Gaming Cloud, said, “We’re grateful for our continued partnership with SK Telecom as we launch cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in South Korea. They were instrumental in delivering our Project xCloud preview through their leading 5G network technology. Together we will ensure gamers across the country continue to have a great experience playing more than 100 Xbox titles in the Xbox Game Pass library on mobile devices, directly from the cloud, beginning September 15. We look forward to a bright future with SK Telecom and the Korean gaming community.”

“We’ve been working closely with Microsoft to offer high-quality cloud gaming in Korea through Project xCloud,” said Jeon Jin-soo, vice president and head of 5GX Service Business Group of SK Telecom. “Going forward, we will further enrich gamers’ experience by making more games available in the Korean language and identifying promising Korean games.”

Both the companies have started working together since September 2019 to realize 5G-based cloud gaming in Korea by combining SK Telecom’s strength in 5G and Microsoft’s expertise in cloud gaming. Over the past 11 months, the combined teams have been operating the Project xCloud preview in Korea to cater to the customers of the world’s fourth-largest gaming market.