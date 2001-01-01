Funding available to entrepreneurs in underserved areas

January 1, 2001 1 min read

To reach out to telecommunication entrepreneurs in underserved areas, the Telecommunications Development Fund (TDF) is making investments of up to $1 million per round in individual early-stage companies. Entrepreneurs use the funding to develop new technology, create innovative applications of old technology or even purchase radio, television or cable properties (as long as they're not merely transfers of ownership).

To get funding, you don't need to be an experienced technology entrepreneur, but you should at least have a management team with a background in your chosen field. The team should also have a track record of successful business management, although it needn't be in an entrepreneurial venture.

In addition to investing, TDF offers assistance ranging from help in completing your management team to developing a growth strategy. For more information, visit www.tdfund.com or call (202) 293-8840.