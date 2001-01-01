Link up with government and private contracts online.

January 1, 2001 1 min read

If you're looking to increase your sales via contracting, log on to www.smallbusinessdepot.com and click on the "Government Contract Monitor" for an easy connection to government and private-sector contracts.

The "Government Contract Monitor" database is a subscription serv-ice. You pay $25 per month to list your business's vital statistics, including desired projects, which are then automatically matched with available government contracts. Notices of matches are e-mailed or faxed to you.

As an alternative to the subscription service, SmallBusinessDepot offers a free listing that includes your company name and 49 other data points in the "Corporate Contracts" database (also found as a link on the home page). Large corporations use the compiled information to search for potential vendors.