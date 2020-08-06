News and Trends

Facebook and Twitter Crack Down on Trump Accounts Over 'Harmful' COVID-19 Claim

The social networks pulled the same clip of the president suggesting children are "almost immune" to novel coronavirus.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook and Twitter Crack Down on Trump Accounts Over 'Harmful' COVID-19 Claim
Image credit: Fox News/@TeamTrump/Twitter via PC Mag

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Facebook and Twitter have removed posts featuring Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News claiming children are "almost immune" to novel coronavirus.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement emailed to PCMag. There is no trace of the original clip on Trump's personal page, which also fails to acknowledge the expunged content; posting an explanation of its removal, the company told Mashable, is "not Facebook's policy." All that remains are two excerpts about mail-in voting from the same Fox interview.

The same message was also broadcast to the @TeamTrump Twitter account (and, of course, retweeted by Trump); the administration's campaign feed shared a number of Fox News clips — covering everything from the U.S. economy to 2020 presidential debates to Black Lives Matter — including the now-deleted tweet.

"The @TeamTrump tweet you referenced is in violation of the Twitter rules on COVID-19 misinformation," a company spokesperson told PCMag in an email. "The account owner will be required to remove the tweet before they can tweet again." Which they've done, as evidenced by an official notice buried between Fox News videos.

Related: Internal Strife Rages At Facebook Over Zuckerberg's Response to Trump

Unlike Facebook, which has long refused to rein in Trump's controversial posts, Twitter is slapping the president and his cohorts with warning labels left and right. Most recently, the microblogging platform temporarily blocked Donald Trump Jr.'s account after he posted a video claiming the drug hydroxychloroquine can cure COVID-19 and that masks are ineffective.

Facebook and Twitter aren't the only social networks standing up to the president. In June, Snapchat stopped publicizing Trump's content, saying the messaging service does "not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover." Less than a month later, Twitch briefly suspended his account, citing two videos that directly defy regulations, while Reddit shut down its The_Donald subreddit due to three separate rule violations.

Related: Twitter Chief Jack Dorsey Donates $1 Billion to COVID-19 Fight

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Oprah Sending 500 Copies of Isabel Wilkerson's Book 'Caste' to Hundreds of CEOs and Leaders

News and Trends

China Won't Accept 'Theft' of TikTok, According to State Newspaper

News and Trends

Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and RedBird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million