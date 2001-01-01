Idea Conference

Get business pointers from great innovators.

January 1, 2001

Incorporating innovation into your business is the focus of the 11th annual Innovative Thinking Conference to be held February 7 and 8 at the Scottsdale Center for the Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The event features an eclectic mix of innovators, from entrepreneurs to artists, who will discuss how they use innovative thinking in their various endeavors. Speakers include Candace Carpenter of iVillage; Jeff Taylor of Monster.com; New Yorker staff writer Malcom Gladwell; and Irish tenor Ronan Tynan.

In addition, workshops before and after the conference offer specific tools to help you stimulate creativity. The pre-event seminar on February 6 is a full-day program called "Mastering Change" that features George Land, co-founder and CEO of consulting firm Leadership 2000. Several post-conference workshops will be held February 9. "The Knowing-Doing Gap" will feature author Robert Sutton discussing how to improve communications within companies. "The Gifted Boss" features Dale Dauten talking about finding and keeping the best employees by being a great boss.

The cost to attend the conference is $3,000 for two days or $2,000 for one day; workshop prices range from $700 to $1,500.

To register, call (480) 443-7431 or visit www.itconference.com.