Let UCLA sharpen your management skills.

January 1, 2001 1 min read

Business owners who want to hone their management skills or need related help may be interested in UCLA's Management Development for Entrepreneurs (MDE) Program.

The next session of this 10-week intensive program, held on consecutive Fridays, begins March 9 in San Ramon, California. The enrollment deadline is February 9, and the process is selective. If you're interested and have at least two years of entrepreneurial experience, submit a letter to MDE explaining your wish to participate. The cost is $2,975, which covers everything from books to meals. For details, visit www.anderson.ucla.edu/research/mde.