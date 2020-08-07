How a Leap Of Faith Changed the Lives Of These Successful Entrepreneurs

August 7, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ages 26 and 28 can be perfect to live unparalleled experiences, enjoy life and even undertake new projects, after having fully lived the youth. This is the age at which brothers Zain and Farhaz Kheraj have managed to position themselves among the most successful entrepreneurs under 30 in the US.

Leaving their stable and promising jobs to pursue their dreams has been one of the most transformative leaps of faith in their lives. However, it has been precisely the faith, conviction, discipline and perseverance that led these young entrepreneurs to achieve great recognition.

TrustMySystem is the Kheraj brothers' dream come true. It is a sports analytics consulting firm, consisting of top-quality analysts throughout the US, that is characterized by offering its clients transparency, credibility, first-class services and affordable packages.

Constant effort

The vision of entrepreneurship was what characterized these brothers from a very young age. The ability to keep any business afloat was a distinctive aspect of them. It is, to this day, one of the most notable aspects of these successful entrepreneurs.

Daring to dream was the first step and, in 2016, they decided to venture in the search of their goals, convinced in their idea, and focused on working on it to obtain the place they have earned today.

Combining their love of sport and consulting, they decided to start TrustMySystem, a business based on transparency.

What is the key?

It is common to wonder what has been the key to success for these two brothers. It's not about luck, nor opportunities, it's about effort, trust and conviction. Honesty, consistency and professionalism are what set their business apart from the rest.

But, in addition, these are some of the aspects that they consider most important.

Motivation

Motivation is what moves you to achieve your dreams. Although they have different personalities. These brothers found a point where it was possible to combine their tastes to start their own business.

The motivation? To achieve their dream. It's about finding that which drives you to keep hope and to break down the obstacles that may stand in the way of achieving your goals.

Discipline and focus

Keeping your eyes on a target will allow you to work for it. It will make it possible to create a routine, an organization in which you can make the necessary effort to accomplish the actions that will lead you to the goal.

Taking risks

Entrepreneurship is a challenge. The ability to take risks and still go after the goal is what can make the difference between a successful and unsuccessful person. Beyond luck and opportunity, trusting your purpose and having the ability to take risks for it is what matters.

In the case of these brothers, it was precisely the ability to take the risk of quitting their jobs to start their own journey towards the dream of their lives, which was the first action that led them to where they are now.

Constancy

Resistance and persistence is a fundamental quality in any undertaking. Maintain focus even when circumstances do not seem to be the most favorable. Trusting what you started and learning from your mistakes is the skill that will keep you on track even in the midst of difficulties.

Continuously improve

These brothers claim that success is not about having a lot of money, but about continuous improvement. As a person, as a leader, as a professional and as a human being. Knowing what you really want and focusing on working for it will also make the motivation to improve arise in an appropriate way and thus achieve what you set out to do.

Do not fear failure

Not fearing failure and not regretting failure are two aspects that differentiate these successful young people. This is a life lesson, necessary to bring out the best version of themselves and continue towards the goal by renewing their actions.

Seeing the crisis as an opportunity

This element has become a determining factor for the Kheraj brothers. In times of crisis, they have known how to rethink and take advantage of every situation to make their business flow in an important way and keep working with more dedication and effort.

Innovation and credibility are what have positioned their business as a disruptive element in society. Proof of this is the recent success during COVID-19 where these entrepreneurs have given greater value to their company and continue working with even more drive to provide quality service to their customers and subscribers.