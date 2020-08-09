Webinar Invite: How Virtual Reality Is Reimagining Healthcare

August 9, 2020 3 min read

For an all new Entrepreneur Middle East Live discussion on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2pm (UAE), Vicky Smalley, Chief Technology Officer, FundamentalVR, Amir Bozorgzadeh, co-founder and CEO, Virtuleap, and Dr. Ricardo Sáinz Fuertes, Chief Medical Officer, Psious, are coming together for a conversation moderated by Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Tamara Pupic on the multitude of applications that virtual reality (VR) presents for the healthcare industry.

As the Chief Technology Officer at FundamentalVR, Vicky Smalley has extensive experience working with artificial intelligence (AI) and has a passion for big data, working at companies including Sony, Climax, Kuato Studios, and If You Can. She started her career specializing in artificial intelligence for PC and console titles and in 2011 took a change in direction, switching platform to mobile and focusing on the educational sector. She is a strong technical lead with a history of managing teams who can deliver complex products to ambitious timescales while maintaining high production values. She is passionate about using cutting edge VR and haptic technology to deliver immersive training that will improve surgical outcomes.

Amir Bozorgzadeh is the co-founder and CEO at Virtuleap, a health and education startup that is taking cognitive assessment and training to the next level thanks to VR and AI. Its Enhance VR brain training app offers a daily cognitive workout of short, intense and fun mini-games designed to help increase attention and concentration levels. Prior to Virtuleap, Amir founded Gameguise, a mobile games studio based in Dubai, and Time Dirham, the first social impact startup to introduce time banking to the Middle East. He is an alumni of York University and THNK School of Creative Leadership. Since 2015, Amir has been a contributing writer to tech blogs like VentureBeat and Tech Crunch on the topics of emerging tech, spatial computing, and startup ecosystems.

A consultant psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and pharmaceutical physician with UK ABPI final signatory status, Dr. Ricardo Sáinz Fuertes is currently working as Chief Medical Officer for Psious. Dr. Sainz Fuertes was a Consultant Psychiatrist in the UK prior to joining the industry in 2016, and has 17 years of experience of working in the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK. He is highly skilled in the treatment of psychotic disorders, especially in general adult and forensic psychiatry settings, both inpatient and community, and have significant experience in clinical supervision and research. Dr. Sainz Fuertes was awarded an MSc in Research Methods in Psychiatry (2003) and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Neuroscience (2012), from King’s College London, UK. Having treated patients for almost two decades, he is now contributing to improving the lives of people through his work in digital health.

Catch all of the above speakers on this Entrepreneur Middle East Live discussion that will be staged on Zoom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2pm (UAE). You can register to be a part of the session by clicking here.

