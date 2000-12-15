Files Over Here, Files Over There

For easily accessible files, store them online.

December 15, 2000 1 min read

Want an easy way to store and share files using the Web? Sites such as Xdrive and MyStorage could be the solutions you're looking for.

These "virtual hard drives" are sites that allow you to set up free accounts and get 100MB of "hard drive" space on their hard drives. They guarantee security, ease of access to your files and even secure systems where your employees can access the files, no matter where they are.

If you or your staff tends to travel a lot, rather than storing all relevant documents on every travel laptop, files could be stored online and downloaded when needed. These virtual drives can also be used as backup.

What happens if you're at your presentation, the PowerPoint file is corrupt, and your office is closed on the other coast? When buying yet another gigabyte hard drive to expand your file storage capacity isn't in the budget at the moment, virtual hard drives could be the quick fix.

