Judge: Airport Restaurants Do Not Pay Property Taxes

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pittsburgh-An attorney for the West Allegheny School District in Pennsylvania is planning to appeal a November 27 ruling of the Commonwealth Court that exempts McDonald's, TGI Friday's and other franchised eateries at Pittsburgh International Airport's terminal from paying property taxes.

Reversing a previous decision by the tax review board, Allegheny County Judge Stanton Wettick said the restaurants are necessary if the airport, which is owned by Allegheny County, is to continue to meet the needs of the modern traveler.

In making his ruling, Wettick cited a 1967 state Supreme Court decision acknowledging that an airport's hotel, restaurant, newsstand and drugstore food bar are to be considered essential due to the changing nature of air travel and are therefore exempt.

An attorney representing several businesses in the case was quick to point out that franchises based at the airport must pay employees more than competitors and must absorb the charges for employee parking. -Associated Press

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market